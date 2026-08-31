Luke Bryan Fan Suffered Brain Injury at His Concert — Now There’s Been an Update on the Lawsuit

Years after sustaining injuries during a “prolonged” brawl at a concert, Luke Bryan fan Gary Stanhope has settled his lawsuit with Live Nation.

Accoridng to Billboard, the legal battle was settled just a couple of months after a judge ruled that a jury could find Live Nation liable for failing to prevent or stop the brawl during Bryan’s 2022 performance in Hartford, Conn.

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However, attorneys for both sides asked the judge earlier this month to voluntarily dismiss the case. Court records indicated a settlement was reached at a hearing last month.

Stanhope filed the lawsuit against Live Nation in 2024, claiming that he was “violently beaten into unconsciousness” during Bryan’s show at Hartford’s Meadows Music Theatre. In his filing, Stanhope alleged the brawl occurred when he intervened in a fight between a nearby man and woman. He noted that security had failed to stop the fight between the man and the woman.

Stanhope’s legal team stated in court documents that Live Nation was legally negligent in the situation. They also believed the event promoter didn’t hire enough security despite knowing that fights regularly broke out at this music venue.

In response to the lawsuit, Live Nation stated that it hired 116 security guards and more than a dozen off-duty police officers for the event. The promoter noted that it hired “many more” than was legally required for an event the size of the Bryan concert.

Live Nation further argued the brawl was a crime that was “instantaneous and unforeseeable.” Its legal team also pointed out that Stanhope previously admitted he was so intoxicated that he couldn’t even remember the incident.

“Despite having no memory of what occurred, or what level of security Live Nation employed at this venue, plaintiff brought suit against Live Nation,” the promoter’s lawyer stated. “Alleging that, while someone else caused his injury by criminally assaulting him, it was somehow Live Nation’s fault.”

However, Live Nation has since decided to settle the lawsuit with Stanhope. Further details have not been revealed.

Although the brawl took place during his show, Luke Bryan was not involved in the lawsuit, nor has he been accused of any wrongdoing.



