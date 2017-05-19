New Jurassic World 2 Teaser Image Revealed

Jurassic World 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated movie sequels this side of Star Wars, and today we have a new teaser image promo released by Universal Pictures to share!

You can view the Jurassic World 2 Teaser Image in the Gallery Above!

Spotted in the most recent issue of License Global magazine (hat tip to s), the image shows off the menacing eye of a dinosaur peering through the brush – although which dinosaur we’re seeing remains a mystery.

Is it another T-Rex? A new (or returning) Velociraptor? Or maybe some new genetic creation or offspring of Jurassic World‘s Indominus Rex? Or maybe it’s just a promo image meant to tease the film?

Jurassic World 2 is currently in the filming stages, and is expected to hit US theaters on June 22, 2018.

Jurassic World 2 is being directed by J.A. Bayona and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire), Chris Pratt (Owen), Rafe Spall, BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Toby Jones, and Justice Smith. The film is being produced by Belen Atienza, Patrick Crowley, and Frank Marshall, with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers.

In Jurassic World, located off the coast of Costa Rica, the Jurassic World luxury resort provides a habitat for an array of genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. When the massive creature escapes, it sets off a chain reaction that causes the other dinos to run amok. Now, it’s up to a former military man and animal expert (Chris Pratt) to use his special skills to save two young boys and the rest of the guests from an all-out, prehistoric assault.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures