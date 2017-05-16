Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Host the 2018 Oscars

Being the host of the Academy Awards is a tough gig that has left many ridiculed stars in its wake (looking at you Anne Hathaway and James Franco…). However, 2107 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel managed to hit that sweet spot between challenging Hollywood (and Washington) with biting humor, without offending or falling flat on his face.

It’s probably why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is bringing Kimmel back to host the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, to be held on March 4, 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Good Morning America made the official announcement today:

Below, you can check out Kimmel’s opening monologue from the 2017 Oscars. We’re all eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for the sequel.

MORE OSCARS NEWS :

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jimmykimmel