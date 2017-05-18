Jamie Chung May Have Accidentally Revealed ‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7 Will Be Its Last

Just when you thought news about ABC’s Once Upon a Time couldn’t get any worse, another shocker comes rolling in.

During a Build Series interview with HuffPost on Wednesday, Jamie Chung, who has a recurring character Mulan on the fairytale drama, tripped up everyone when asked about the mass exodus of cast members.

Chung, who will be appearing on Fox’s new X-Men series The Gifted this fall, might have let it slip that Season 7 of OUAT will be the show’s final season.

“I actually just ran into one of the creators the other night,” she said, referring to either Edward Kitsis or Adam Horowitz. “They’ve gone seven years, that’s a long time. But there are a couple of cast members coming back for the final, final season. They keep calling it the final season, but it’s just going to keep on going.”

Unfortunately, Chung didn’t elaborate, but when asked if she’d be coming back for “the final, final season,” she said, “I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Last week, it was revealed that most of the main cast would be exiting the show. This included Jennifer Morrison (Emma Swan), along with Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming), Rebecca Mader (Wicked Witch Zelena), Jared S. Gilmore (Henry Mills) and Emilie de Ravin (Belle).

The series wasn’t canceled but instead will focus on a new storyline including current characters Lana Parrilla (Regina/Evil Queen), Robert Carlyle (Gold/Rumpelstiltskin) and Colin O’Donoghue (Killian/Hook).

The series creators Kitsis and Horowitz explained the reboot to Deadline, saying they “reached a point where we felt like it was time to close certain chapters in the book that we were telling and to take some risks and move forward.”

So will the show find a new stride with Season 7 or, as Chung put it, will it be “the final, final season”? Well, only time will tell.

