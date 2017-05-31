James Roday and Dule Hill Share a Behind-The-Scenes Look at Psych: The Movie

Psych stars James Roday and Dule Hill took to Instagram earlier today to share what appears to be the first look behind the scenes of Psych: The Movie, due on USA Network this December.

C’Mon Son…It’s a Christmas Cookie 🍍 #PsychTheMovie #December2017 🎄 A post shared by Dule Hill (@dulehill) on May 30, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

The image, seen above, features the pair (who play fake psychic/real detective Shawn Spencer and his business partner/pharmaceutical salesman Burton Guster, respectively) showing off a Christmas cookie, which makes sense becuase Psych: The Movie isn’t just airing in December: it’s a holiday film.

“Psych is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays.” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

Holiday episodes were frequently a favorite of hardcore Psych-os, featuring strange scenarios, stunt-casting guest stars, and often movie- or pop culture-themed mysteries.

Even before the movie was officially announced, rumor had it Psych would be returning to Vancouver — where the series originally filmed, and the location tagged on Hill’s Instagram photo — for a feature film shoot. At the time of the show’s cancellation three years ago, USA executives had teased the potential for a return down the line.

Psych, which ran from 2006 until 2014 on USA, centered on Shawn Spencer, a slacker whose photographic memory and keen sense of deductive reasoning made him a perfect detective — except for his utter contempt for the local police, born out of a bad relationship with his cop dad (who is also the one who groomed his detective skills; it’s all very complicated). He found a way to have his cake and eat it too (along with lots of pineapples over 8 seasons) by convincing local law enforcement that he was a psychic and contracting out his services as a consultant.

James Roday, Dule Hill, Tim Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen, and Kirsten Nelson will return. Recurring antagonist Despereaux, played by Cary Elwes, is expected to be back as well base on Elwes’s own comments during a recent comic book convention appearance.

