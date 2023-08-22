Is Meghan Markle Going to Star in 'The Bodyguard 2' With Kevin Costner?

Meghan Markle is rumored to make a return to the acting world. A recent rumor suggested that she'll appear in a sequel to The Bodyguard with Kevin Costner. The Yellowstone actor appeared in the original Bodyguard film, which was released in 1992, with Whitney Houston.

The rumor of Meghan's possible acting return originated from Australia's New Idea publication. Even though there haven't been any other dedicated reports or information about the matter (i.e. one could definitely chalk this up to being a simple rumor), other outlets such as Express have already started to run with the story. According to Express, it was Costner's idea to pitch a follow-up to The Bodyguard starring the Duchess of Sussex. An insider claimed, "The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit."

The publication noted that there is already a connection between The Bodyguard and the royal family. In 2012, Costner said that the studio behind The Bodyguard floated the idea of a sequel with the late Princess Diana, the mother of Meghan's husband, Prince Harry. The Yellowstone actor even recalled how he spoke with Diana over the phone about appearing as his love interest in the potential project, telling PEOPLE, "I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question: 'Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?' She said it in a very respectful way."

"I said: 'Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of [kissing], but we can make that okay too,'" Costner continued. Ultimately, Diana said that her life had too much drama already, saying, "Look, my life is maybe going to become my own at some point. Go ahead and do this script, and when it's ready I'll be in a really good spot." It's unclear exactly when this conversation took place or if Diana was ever truly in contention to appear on the silver screen alongside Costner.

Similarly, there's really no telling whether there is any truth to the recent rumor of Meghan starring in The Bodyguard 2. Although, with some of the duchess' business deals in flux, it's anyone's guess as to what endeavor she will tackle next. If she did return to the acting world, it's safe to say it would be royally major.