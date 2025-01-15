Huge YouTube Star Gets Netflix Show

Everyone’s favorite toddler educator is heading to Netflix. YouTuber and educator Rachel Accurso, better known online as Ms. Rachel, is bringing her hit toddler learning show to Netflix later this month. The streamer announced Tuesday that four episodes of Ms. Rachel will drop on Monday, Jan. 27, and more episodes will be available to stream later this year.

Rather than new installments, the four episodes set to release are described as “a curated compilation of her playful, research-backed videos for every stage of a child’s development, from early language skills to phonics and learning to read.” The episodes will tackle four topics – “Learn to Talk — “What’s in the Box?” Speech and Toddler Learning;” Baby Learning — First words, Milestones, Nursery Rhymes, and Songs;” Learn to Read — Phonics, ABCs, and Preschool Learning;” and “Hop Little Bunnies — Plus More Songs and Nursery rhymes.” All episodes will be available in English with subtitles in 33 languages, the streamer said.

Accurso has grown to become one of the most well-known toddler educators on the internet after she launched her YouTube channel in 2019 alongside her husband, Aron Accurso, who served as musical director for the Broadway production of Aladdin. Known for her signature pink headband and opening episodes with “Hi friends,” Accurso’s more than 100 videos have garnered over 9 billion views, and her channel has attracted 13.1 million subscribers.

“Rachel is a passionate educator who creates research-based videos to help toddlers and their families learn, bond, and thrive,” her bio reads. “Her videos infuse songs, games and nursery rhymes with strategies from experts to help children reach important milestones in the crucial early years of learning. Rachel believes all children are capable, brilliant and important. She loves learning from them and being around their contagious joy and wonder. “

Sharing news that she is heading to Netflix, Accurso told her Instagram followers Tuesday that she is “so excited” that there will now be “more way to watch!” She also offered a message of thanks “for everyone’s wonderful support!”

Ms. Rachel is created, written, and executive produced by the Accursos. Netflix’s first four compilation episodes of the series are scheduled to drop on Jan. 27. The streamer hasn’t announced release dates for future episodes at this time. The series will still be available on Accurso’s YouTube channel, Ms Rachel – Toddler Learning Videos.