Huge Lightning Strike Hits Tower During Live Weather Broadcast

Viewers of Austin, TX news station KVUE-ABC were treated to a frightening, spectacular sight on Monday.

As the station’s chief meteorologist Hunter Williams advised residents of central Texas to move inside due to a severe weather threat, one of the station’s towers were struck by lightning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is our tower cam, here’s downtown Austin, we’re pointed back down to the East and we’ll see if any lightning—” Williams says, before being interrupted by a massive lightning strike that hits one of the other tower cams. “…Did you guys see that? Did that strike the tower?”

Pretty incredible lightning strike live on our news at 10. pic.twitter.com/kOAmiAMlq0 — Hunter Williams (@Hunt_Wx) May 27, 2025

Immediately afterwards, the tower bursts into flames and has visible smoke coming off of it.

“I mean, that is one of the most remarkable lightning bolts I’ve ever seen,” Williams said. “That is just tremendous.”

Viewers were quick to make memes out of Williams’ reaction on Twitter/X—mostly just screenshots of his surprised face.

“Lightning, we tell ya, it can be dangerous,” he continued. “That’s why we want everyone to go indoors when thunder roars.”