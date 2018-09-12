What Can We Expect From The New Season of House of Cards?

Netflix‘s breakout hit House of Cards is coming back with a vengeance, but before the new season hits later this month the streaming service dropped an intense new trailer for fans to obsess over. Part of the hype comes from all the questions that the trailer brings up and make viewers wonder what to expect.

There is quite a bit to digest there, but if you look closely you can see glimpses of some very interesting plot developments that are curious, to say the least.

Videos by PopCulture.com

First off, it elaborates a little more on the “Frank and Claire Underwood 2016” groundwork that’s been laid, the first couple campaigning as running mates, which is clearly going to be one of the biggest, if not THE biggest dynamic of the show going forward.

This seems to be confirmed when we hear Frank say, “Underwood 2016…2020…2024…2028…2032…2036… One nation. Underwood.” Frankly, it’s a little chilling, but leave it to Frank Underwood to create a situation that demands his expertise, and then introduce or manipulate legislation that would keep him in power for the foreseeable future.

Secondly, the sense of peril seems to be increased this season. There are scenes of a man being slammed on the ground by secret service agents while Robin Wright‘s Claire Underwood is hurried into a car, presumably for safety.

Another interesting clip from the trailer shows what appears to be an investigative journalist, possibly Tom Hammerschmidt, played by Boris McGiver, who is the former editor of The Washington Herald, digging through some boxes and finding some damning evidence against someone. That someone could very well be Underwood’s right-hand-man, Doug Stamper, played by Michael Kelly.

One of the quickest moments, but maybe the most intriguing is seeing a bloody and beaten Will Conway, played by Joel Kinnaman, on the opposite side of some kind of window from Spacey’s Frank Underwood. At one point, he spits at the glass where Frank’s smirking face is.

Being that the last season ended with Conway still in play as Frank’s GOP opponent in the show’s upcoming presidential election, and with much of this very trailer depicting that fierce political battle, it certainly makes fans eager to see what leads to that particular exchange with Conway being in such a vulnerable situation.

Whatever questions may arise will all be answered when the fifth season of House of Cards hits Netflix on May, 30th.

More News:

[H/T: Netflix / YouTube]