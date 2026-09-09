Hit Netflix Docuseries Keeps Its No. 1 Spot for Second Consecutive Week

Netflix announced its Top 10 list of shows for the week, with last week’s No. 1 holding steady for a second consecutive week.

Death of a Pastor’s Wife, a true crime documentary series, earned the top spot in the United States for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6. The docuseries follows Mica Miller, the wife of pastor John-Paul Miller who died by suicide in April 2024. Viewers learn about the pastor’s relationship with Mica, including their first meeting at Solid Rock Church when Mica was a teenager, their 2017 marriage and subsequent separation.

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In its first four days on Netflix alone following its Aug. 26 premiere, Death of a Pastor’s Wife drew 19 million views, according to Variety. It held on to that momentum through the next week to stay the No. 1 show on the streaming platform.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, contains hints that Death of a Pastor’s Wife may be nearing the end of its lifecycle at No. 1; for the past two days, it’s been at the No. 2 spot with WWE Raw overtaking No. 1.

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Polymarket traders correctly predicted the big week for the docuseries, giving it pretty overwhelming odds to take the cake. Though the Polymarket race between Death of a Pastor’s Wife and other Netflix shows like Beauty in Black Season 3 and Outer Banks Season 5 was a tight one up until Sept. 4, Pastor’s Wife eventually pulled away, skyrocketing its odds to 72% and more to be named the top-streaming show in the country.

Other shows that made Netflix’s Top 10 were Season 3 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, Instadocs: The Decoy Plane and Season 2 of The Gentlemen.

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the US (Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2026)

Death of the Pastor’s Wife Season 1 Beauty in Black Season 3 Instadocs: The Decoy Plane Leanne Season 2 Danny Go! Season 2 The Gentlemen Season 2 Outer Banks Season 5 Earle Meets World Season 1 Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Ms. Rachel Season 1

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