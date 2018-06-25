Venue for Hell in a Cell Possibly Spoils Major Matches

With Extreme Rules at-bat and SummerSlam on deck, WWE’s September Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is effectively in the hole. However despite it still be months away, a pair of it biggest match may have just leaked.

In an effort to promote their big show, San Antonio’s AT&T Center published the prospective bouts for the WWE Championship and a non-title match for Roman Reigns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

SAN ANTONIO – One of the biggest events in World Wrestling Entertainment is headed to San Antonio. WWE’s ‘Hell In A Cell’ will be held Sept. 16 at the AT&T Center. Wrestlers compete inside a 20-foot-high roofed cage that surrounds the ring and ringside area. Fans will get to see Roman Reigns take on Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

It’s worth reminding that all of WWE’s cards are subject to change, but if this advertisement proves true, then the AT&T Center just handed WWE fans critical pieces to Vince McMahon’s puzzle.

First, if AJ Styles is advertised as WWE Champion in September, it’s unlikely he’ll lose to Rusev at next month’s Extreme Rules. The same can be said for SummerSlam, as Styles would have to lose in Brooklyn then win back his title on a SmackDown before Hell in Cell. However, the inclusion of Samoa Joe is worth a little speculation.

Hell in a Cell is used to settle scores. Such a diabolical structure is rarely called upon for a first-time match. So under this near reckless logic, we may have gotten a hint that Joe will try Styles at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship

For Reigns and Owens, their possible match carries no mentioning of the Universal Championship. While Reigns may certainly be the one who challenges Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, this ad suggests he won’t be winning. And if he does, Braun Strowman may ruin the coronation with a monstrous cash-in.

However, at this point, we’ve reached out the legal limit for rumor mongering in one article. But we won’t deny the pleasure extracted from what may be a costly error by the San Antonio arena.

If by chance Reigns leaves Brooklyn without Lesnar’s big red belt, it will feel more surprising than it actually is. By all indications, WWE balked at both WrestleMania and the Greatest Royal Rumble when given the chance to make Reigns Universal Champion. While we’ll never know what happens behind WWE curtain, it’s hard to believe that WWE’s hesitation with Reigns and contract limbo with Lesnar was the plan this time last year.