Country Artists Score Big With Grammy Nominations

The 2018 Grammy Awards nominations were announced today, and the country categories are stacked with some of the genre’s biggest stars.
Chris Stapleton leads the way with three nominations while Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Midland, Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert all scored two nods each. Acts including Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band, Alison Krauss and Kenny Chesney round out the categories, which include Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.
Taylor Swift is also nominated for Best Country Song for writing Little Big Town‘s “Better Man.” Earlier this month, the star took home the CMA Award for Song of the Year for her work on the track. Reba McEntire was also nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for this year’s Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.
Nominees in the coveted Album of the Year category include Childish Gambino’s Awaken My Love!, JAY-Z’s 4:44, Kendrick Lamar’s Damn, Lorde’s Melodrama and Bruno Mars’ latest, 24K Magic.
The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. See the full list of country nominees below.
Best Country Solo Performance
Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt
Losing You – Alison Krauss
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
I Could Use a Love Song – Maren Morris
Either Way – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne
My Old Man – Zac Brown Band
You Look Good – Lady Antebellum
Better Man – Little Big Town
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Best Country Song
Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
Body Like a Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Breaker – Little Big Town
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
