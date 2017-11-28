Country Artists Score Big With Grammy Nominations

The 2018 Grammy Awards nominations were announced today, and the country categories are stacked with some of the genre’s biggest stars.

Chris Stapleton leads the way with three nominations while Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Midland, Lady Antebellum and Miranda Lambert all scored two nods each. Acts including Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Zac Brown Band, Alison Krauss and Kenny Chesney round out the categories, which include Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

Taylor Swift is also nominated for Best Country Song for writing Little Big Town‘s “Better Man.” Earlier this month, the star took home the CMA Award for Song of the Year for her work on the track. Reba McEntire was also nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album for this year’s Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

Nominees in the coveted Album of the Year category include Childish Gambino’s Awaken My Love!, JAY-Z’s 4:44, Kendrick Lamar’s Damn, Lorde’s Melodrama and Bruno Mars’ latest, 24K Magic.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28. See the full list of country nominees below.

Best Country Solo Performance

Body Like a Back Road – Sam Hunt

Losing You – Alison Krauss

Tin Man – Miranda Lambert

I Could Use a Love Song – Maren Morris

Either Way – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

It Ain’t My Fault – Brothers Osborne

My Old Man – Zac Brown Band

You Look Good – Lady Antebellum

Better Man – Little Big Town

Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Best Country Song

Better Man – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Body Like a Back Road – Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

Broken Halos – Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Drinkin’ Problem – Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

Tin Man – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Breaker – Little Big Town

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

