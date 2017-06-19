First Trailer For Goodbye Christopher Robin Released

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for their upcoming biopic Goodbye Christopher Robin, which you can watch above.

The film will chronicle the life of the Milne family, whose patriarch Alan Alexander ‘A.A.’ Milne (Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Domhnall Gleeson) penned the Winnie the Pooh series of books. Goodbye Christopher Robin focuses on how the early life of the the family’s son, Christopher Robin (newcomer Will Tilston), inspired Milne to write the Winnie the Pooh series, as well as the early fame the books received.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cast is led by Gleeson and Suicide Squad‘s Margot Robbie, who are reuniting onscreen after costarring in the 2013 time travel drama About Time. Also involved in the project are Brave‘s Kelly Macdonald, who narrates the trailer, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will also appear in Star Wars’ upcoming Han Solo anthology film.

The film isn’t the only Winnie the Pooh-related project fan can expect to see in the near future. Disney is developing the live-action film Christopher Robin, which will star fan-favorite Ewan McGregor and focus on the character’s adult life.

Goodbye Christopher Robin is set to be released in the United States on November 10th, putting it in the prime of awards season. With such a significant release date, the film’s impressive cast, and the heartwarming first trailer, it’s safe to assume that Goodbye Christopher Robin is worth watching out for.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston), whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Margot Robbie), and his nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald), Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?

The film is being directed by Simon Curtis (Woman in Gold), based on a script by Frank Cottrell and Simon Vaughan. Damian Jones and Steve Christian are the producers.

MORE: Child Asks Alexa To Play Winnie The Pooh Song, Alexa Plays Porn / World War Z Director to Helm Disney’s Live-Action Winnie The Pooh Film / Winnie The Pooh Funko Pops Revealed

Check out four official Goodbye Christopher Robin stills in our gallery below!

Photo Credit: Fox Searchlight