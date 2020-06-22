Golden Globes 2021 Ceremony Postponed Nearly 2 Months Due to Coronavirus

Yet another awards show has announced that they will be delaying their upcoming ceremony in light of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, TV Line reported that the 2021 Golden Globe Awards are being postponed by nearly two months. The ceremony, which typically takes place in early January and kicks off awards season, will now be held on Feb. 28, 2021.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this delay on Monday. The organization said in a statement that they were implementing this delay in order to accommodate entertainment productions worldwide amidst the coronavirus pandemic. They said, “To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks." It was previously announced that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would return to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The two SNL alumni previously hosted the ceremony from 2013 to 2015. As of right now, it's unclear whether the event will be held in-person or whether they will go the virtual route.

The news about this delay comes shortly after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that they would be delaying the 2021 Academy Awards. The 2021 Academy Awards were originally scheduled to be held on Feb. 28 (which is now when the Golden Globes are set to air), but it is now set for April 25. At the time, the Academy announced that it would also be extending its eligibility window as a result of this delay. The window typically spans Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 but it will now extend until Feb. 28.

While both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards announced that they were delaying their respective 2021 ceremonies, it was recently announced that the Emmy Awards would be forging ahead with a familiar host. On Tuesday, it was reported that Jimmy Kimmel would be the host of this year's Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. Although, it's unclear whether the ceremony will be held virtually or in-person. Kimmel, who will also serve as an executive producer for the event, even noted in a statement about the news, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it." The talk show host previously hosted the ceremony in 2012 and 2016.