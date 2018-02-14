Game Of Thrones’ Sophie Turner Believes Sansa Is Becoming More Like Cersei

Of all the characters in the world of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark’s journey may have been the longest. She was introduced as a proper young lady but has since been used as a hostage and made a captive wife twice over before finally claiming power for herself after reuniting with Jon Snow and returning to their home at Winterfell.

“[Sansa has changed] from being a naive, vulnerable innocent young woman and being such an underdog… to being a leader, powerful and hungry for revenge from the people who have done her family wrong,” actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, tells Yahoo.

Her first captor was Cersei Lannister, described by Turner as an “evil lady.” Despite that, Turner recognizes that in becoming more powerful Sansa is becoming more like her former tormentor.

“They’re both so family-obsessed and family-oriented, and will do anything for the people they love,” Turner says. “I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family. At the end of the day, that’s why she does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them.

“If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it. I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too.”

Turner’s co-star Emilia Clarke stated recently that Westeros has become “a woman’s world.” If that is true, then it seems like it may be only a matter of time before Sansa come face-to-face to Cersei once more.

