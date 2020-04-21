'Friends' Cast Auctions Reunion Taping Tickets for Charity

For any diehard Friends fans out there, you may be in luck if you wanted to have a front-row seat to the cast's upcoming reunion special. As Entertainment Weekly reported, on Tuesday, it was revealed that fans could get a chance to be in the audience for the cast's reunion special for HBO Max. The opportunity comes by way of the All In Challenge, which is auctioning off the chance for fans to attend the special if they donate money to a legion of worthy causes.

The All In Challenge is an organization that sees celebrities helping to raise money for America's Food Fund, which supports Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels. For this exciting Friends VIP experience, fans just need to donate a sum of money to the cause to be entered into the auction. If they are chosen as the winner, they, and five friends, will get to head to Studio 24 to watch the cast's live reunion taping. Additionally, they'll get to have the full Central Perk experience on the Warner Bros. lot, likely sipping on the same kinds of brews that Rachel and Ross enjoyed on the classic sitcom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Kudrow (@lisakudrow) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

"Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something... We are all in!!" Lisa Kudrow wrote on Instagram about the All In Challenge. "You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well... WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had."

It was previously confirmed that the cast of Friends — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — would reunite for a special on HBO Max back in February. The taping was set to occur on Studio 24, which is where the show was originally filmed during its decade-long run. It was said that the reunion special would be available on the streaming service when it launched in May.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the taping of the special has been delayed, per The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear when they, or any other television productions, will be able to film again. In the meantime, HBO Max is still set to include every Friends episode on its streaming service when it launches in May. So, Friends fans can still get their fix of the crew's hilarious antics while they wait for this inevitable reunion special.