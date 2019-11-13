‘Friends’ Reunion Special With Full Cast Possibly Coming to HBO Max

It looks like ‘The One With The Reunion” could be happening, Friends fans. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that HBO Max, WarnerMedia Entertainment’s upcoming streaming service, is in talks with the show’s creators and the cast to get a reunion together for the platform.

The source notes that a deal is still far from being done, but it sounds like all six of the show’s stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — all are interested in getting the band back together. They would be joined by the show’s creators, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

There are still many hoops to get through for this to get done, but it’s a positive sign for fans of the sitcom. The show has taken on a second life since airing on Netflix. Once HBO Max debuts, the show will see its streaming rights head over there.

Aniston has been busy lately receiving questions about the likelihood of a reunion.

She recently spoke about the possibility of a reboot while talking with Ellen DeGeneres. At first she told her it won’t happen, before explaining that the possibility does exist.

“We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she shared. “So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Likewise, Cox told PEOPLE last year that it doesn’t seem likely a reboot would ever happen because the storyline was centered on people in their 30s navigating their lives and that was what made it so entertaining.

Although, Cox did say she would love to get back together with everyone.

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time. But I don’t see it happening,” she said.

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004. The show became a hit during its original airing but has seen its star continue to grow over the past few years as new generations have fallen in love with the show.

HBO Max will debut in the spring of 2020. Warner Media purchased the streaming rights of Friends in July. All 236 episodes will switch over from Netflix to HBO Max when the platform arrives.

“We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s steaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US),” a tweet from Netflix read the day of the announcement. “Thanks for the memories, gang.”