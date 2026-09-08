Man Behind 1 of the Most Iconic Horror Movies Dead at 86: RIP to Victor Miller

Victor Miller, the screenwriter from the classic horror movie Friday the 13th, passed away early last week in California. He was 86.

Miller’s son Ian confirmed his father’s passing to Variety last week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ian later took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his late father, stating: “Yesterday my father, Victor Miller, went to his final reward. He was almost always the smartest, funniest person in whatever room he was in. He inspired in me, and many others, a love of photography, music, and storytelling. He had a helluva run and will be missed dearly.”

In addition to his son, Rel Dowdell, a professor and director of film studies at Hampton University, paid tribute to Victor Miller.

“Visionary screenwriter Victor Miller unequivocally etched his name in the classic horror film genre pantheon by penning the original script for the first Friday the 13th film.The screenplay, along with the film’s taut direction and production, launched one of the most famed and enduring franchises in history for over four decades,” Dowdell said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

Friday the 13th was released in May 1980 and has since become one of the most successful horror movies of all-time and spawned multiple sequels. The movie made nearly $60 million at the box office against a budget that was less than $700,000.

It’s widely-recognized as one of the most iconic horror movies ever made.

Miller wrote several other films, including Rock, Paper, Scissors. Movies weren’t the only source of Miller’s writing. He also wrote on a number of successful television shows including, a handful of daytime soap operas: One Life to Live, All My Children, Guiding Light, and General Hospital, among others.

His efforts, along with others, helped All My Children win three Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series writing team.

In addition to son Ian, Miller is survived by another son, Josh, and his wife Tina.