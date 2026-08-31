Fox News Anchor Reveals Wife’s Pregnancy On-Air

Fox News anchor and senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy announced he and his wife, Hillary Vaughn, are expecting their third child.

During an episode of The Sunday Briefing earlier this summer, Doocy shared the exciting news. “And finally, I have some family news,” he said. “I’ve got two [kids] at my house… well, here’s a Fox News alert, another one is on the way. My wife Hillary is pregnant.”

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Doocy further shared, “She is due on my dad’s birthday, so Doocy is part of five coming soon, and this little bundle of joy will be here in time for midterm coverage on The Sunday Briefing.”

The couple first met while working together at Fox News in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 and were married in 2021. They welcomed their first child, daughter Bridget Blake, in early 2023. Their second child, son George, was born in 2025.

During a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Vaughn spoke about becoming a first-time mom.

“I didn’t realize this until now, but I’ve been training for motherhood my entire career by trying to get lawmakers on Capitol Hill to respond to my questions,” she said. “This job isn’t much different. ‘Baby Bridget — can you give us a comment? Are you hungry or gassy, or both?’ Trying to get an on-the-record answer is tough.”

Vaughn also shared with PEOPLE how the Doocy family was adjusting to life after George’s birth.

“It has been such a blessing to welcome our son to this world, and it is just as special to see Bridget welcome her baby brother George,” she explained at the time. “Growing our family means giving our kids lifelong best friends, and as a new heartbeat fills our home, our hearts are filled with more love than ever before.”