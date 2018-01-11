Family Says Former Child Model Killed Herself Over Bullying

The family of a former child model, widely known as the face of an Australian hat brand, claims she killed herself because she couldn’t stand cyberbullying she faced anymore.

Amy “Dolly” Everett was 14 when she ended her life, according to the New York Post.

“Doll had the strength to do what she thought she had to do to escape the evil in this world,” her father, Tick Everett, wrote on Facebook. “However, unfortunately, Dolly will never know the great pain and emptiness left behind.”

The family shared a drawing by Dolly of a skinny figure that was bent over backwards with the words, “speak even if your voice shakes” in bold. It was completed before taking her own life on Jan. 3.

“This powerful message tells the dark, scary place our beautiful angel had traveled to,” the family said.

Akubra hats posted an Instagram tribute to Dolly, who was the face of its past Christmas advertisements, sharing with followers that “bullying of any type is unacceptable.”