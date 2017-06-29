Flatliners Trailer Released Online

The trailer for the Flatliners (reboot? Sequel?) has been released online – and you can watch it above!

Flatliners, the 1990 movie by Batman & Robin Joel Schumacher, became a cult-hit that helped make actors like Oliver Platt, Kiefer Sutherland, Kevin Bacon, and Julia Roberts stars (and William Baldwin too… at least for awhile). Like any popular film that has stood the test of time and changing trends, Flatliners is getting a redo, and from the looks of things, the dark and gritty psychological horror elements of original have been traded for a brighter and more pristine sci-fi approach to the story.

In case you don’t know, both versions of the story involve a group of medical students who begin to experiment with near-death experiences. At first, it seems as though they are exploring and uncovering the mystery of death itself; however, as they go deeper and deeper into the other side, they begin to bring back echoes of bad things they’ve done in the past – ghosts of experience that threaten to kill them in the present.

The Flatliners reboot cast is solid, but not exactly on fire with A-list names. UK actor James Norton (Belle, Grandchester) is joined by Ellen Page (Inception), Nina Dobrev (Vampire Diaries), Kiersey Clemons (Dope) and Diego Luna (Rogue One) – with Kiefer Sutherland popping up for a cameo. The reboot is helmed by Swedish Girl With the Dragon Tattoo director, Niels Arden Oplev.

Flatliners (2017) will be in theaters on September 29 – which is not the best indication (bad films usually get dumped into that release window).

Photos Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment