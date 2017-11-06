New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer Released

Fifty Shades Freed‘s new trailer will leave Grey fans sweating.

In a new official teaser of the film, fans hear a romantic side of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), the saga’s mysterious millionaire. He calls Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) “wife” and “Mrs. Grey,” clearly showing his affection to his bride after their up-and-down thrills led them to wed on his private jet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But accompanying sweet exchanges from the newlyweds and their extremely NSFW sexual encounters, the third installment of the Fifty Shades also packs heart-pumping drama.

Up Next: Watch the First Trailer for ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

For Christian, it’s an architect who has her eyes on his prize. And for Ana, an old companion Jack creeps back into her life with a dark motive, leading to a car chase and possible kidnapping.

The final chapter of the Fifty Shades of Grey saga opens February 9, 2018, hitting theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Until then, catch up on the proceeding films in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, available now.