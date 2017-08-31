Ellen DeGeneres Was ‘Not Impressed’ With Katy Perry’s Baby Joke at the MTV VMAs

With Katy Perry hosting the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, there have been plenty of moments for laughter. But if social media has a say, not everyone was impressed with it.

When Perry got to a segment that had her joking of how babies help up your social media presence (“My management told me I should have a fake baby to increase the publicity and have more followers”), the joke did not go well with the audience and those at home. But one celebrity in the crowd who was just not having it was comedian and daytime host, Ellen DeGeneres who appeared unimpressed with the joke.

Fans were quick to notice her reaction and took to social media to air their grievances of Perry’s attempts at ill-advised humor.

Even Katy perry’s fake baby knows how terrible she is at hosting #katyperry #VMAs pic.twitter.com/0vs2wJu0YN — Aubree (@bigaubs_) August 28, 2017

HA @TheEllenShow ‘s face says it all, Katy is horrible at hosting #VMAS — Yuri Scharan (@yurisch) August 28, 2017

@TheEllenShow looks SO unimpressed with tonight’s host. She’s the queen 👸🏼!!! — NicoleMatanes (@NicoleMatanes) August 28, 2017

Omg @TheEllenShow does not look impressed at the @vmas. Her facial expressions are beyond bored like she can’t wait to leave. 😆😆😆😆 — Veron Gorden (@Haiku_Portraits) August 28, 2017

This is Perry’s first time hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. When she was announced as host last month, Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent of Viacom’s global entertainment group expressed his enthusiasm for Perry, saying they are “thrilled” to have her as host and performer.

“She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history,” he said of Perry, who will be hosting the show for the first time.

Perry is nominated for Best Pop, Best Direction and Best Visual Effects awards for “Chained to the Rhythm,” in addition to Best Art Direction for “Bon Appetit” and Best Collaboration with Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean for “Feels.”

Perry is also set to serve as a judge on ABC’s revival of American Idol, alongside host Ryan Seacrest.