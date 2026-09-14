Dolly Parton Landmark Was Vandalized in Infuriating Incident After Her Death

Less than a month following Dolly Parton’s sudden death at 80, the country music legend’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was shockingly vandalized.

While speaking to TMZ, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Ana Martinez confirmed the star had been vandalized, revealing that the landmark had cracks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Martinez also revealed that a fan had reported the incident, stating that the vandals had stolen flowers from the star and scratched it.

Following the vandalism, a video from KNX showed a crew working on replacing the star.

This isn’t the first time that the Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized. President Trump’s star, which he earned in 2007 for his reality TV show The Apprentice, has been vandalized numerous times over the years.

Other Hollywood Walk of Fame stars that have been vandalized were for Kirk Douglas, Jimmy Stewart, Gene Autry, President Reagan, Sharon Stone, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Parton died on August 25 following a brief and private battle with cancer. Her nephew Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, announced the country music legend’s passing in a video posted on her social media accounts.

“I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean,” he said. “Sister, sis, Aunt Granny to one generation, and Gigi to the next.”

Born in 1946, Parton’s epic country music career began in the early 1960s. She sold 100 million records over the years, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Parton passed away a little over a year after her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, died. They had been married for nearly 60 years.