Divisive ‘The Valley’ Couple Exits Bravo Series After 3 Seasons

One of the most divisive couples on The Valley will not be returning for a fourth season.

Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko announced on social media Tuesday that they will not be returning to the Bravo reality show, which is a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules.

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“We wanted to share a quick update that we will not be returning to The Valley,” a statement from the married couple read on social media. “We’re incredibly grateful for this experience, but our priority is protecting our peace and our family.”

“We are fully committed to each other and our beautiful children. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support you’ve shown us,” they continued. “Thank you to Bravo and the team for everything. We are looking forward to what the next chapter brings.”

Sanchez and Booko appeared in all three of the first seasons of The Valley; they opened up about being parents to four kids under four, with production starting just weeks after Sanchez gave birth to twin daughters.

Seasons 2 and 3 were rough for the couple, as Booko was accused of inappropriate conduct by co-stars Jasmine Goode and Melissa Carelli in Season 2. The show addressed the drama, Booko apologized and the cast agreed to move forward. However, closely linked to Booko’s misconduct were allegations of alcohol abuse; his behavior became unhinged and made the rest of the cast uncomfortable.

Sanchez steadfastly defended Booko as he faced ongoing criticism, even as castmates raised concerns about how he spoke to her. During one episode, Booko curtly addressed Sanchez before Lala Kent intervened, which was a major plot point for the remainder of the season.

Season 3 ended with Booko continuing to behave inappropriately in his castmates’ eyes, with them calling him out several times. When Booko, an actor, referenced co-star Jason Caperna’s knee injury as a “bum knee,” Caperna’s wife Janet Caperna promptly threw a drink at Booko. The conflict did not resolve itself at the reunion, which prompted fans to wonder if a casting change would be made.

In addition to Sanchez, Booko, the Capernas, Goode and Carelli, The Valley follows ensemble cast made up of Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Brittany Cartwright, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Zack Wickham, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz.

Bravo has not yet officially announced a Season 4 renewal for The Valley.