Disney World Employee Injured by 400-lb Runaway Boulder in Stage Accident

One Disney World castmember was injured in a tragic accident yesterday after a 400-pound boulder rolled off track and almost hit audience members.

As part of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular stage show yesterday, which features stage performers re-enacting the most famous stunts from Steven Spielberg’s classic 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, an actor dressed as Indiana Jones ran away from a boulder in a scene matching the intro of the movie.

Unfortunately, the boulder rolled off the track and headed right for the audience—until one castmember stepped up and saved the day while injuring himself in the process. He steps in front of the boulder and pushes it back towards the stage, but is bowled over in the process and sent flying backwards as his head violently hits the ground. When he stands up, his head is bleeding.

In one video, a man in the audience jokingly tells his family “It’s coming right for us!” before realizing that the boulder is, in fact, coming right for them. After a bit of panic, he says, “It’s alright girls, it’s ok…He literally saved our lives.”

On Twitter/X, a fellow Disney World employee posted a picture of the man responsible, writing, “This heroic Cast Member is our dear friend Robert. He received 6 stitches but is recovering in the hospital. He’s a former stunt man and his quick thinking saved many. Please keep him in your prayers.”

Disney has since removed the boulder from the show and released a statement to Deadline, saying “We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering. Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”