Disney & Pixar’s Cars Movies Get An Honest Trailer

With Disney and Pixar’s Cars 3 coming to theaters this month, it was inevitable that some of the internet snark-mongers, many of whom were barely in business at the time of Cars 2‘s embarrassing release, would train their sights on the franchise.

This week, Honest Trailers takes aim at both Cars and Cars 2 in the same trailer, noting that while Cars is forgettable, it’s probably better than you remember — largely because Cars 2 is an abomination.

Here’s the official Honest Trailers write-up:

With Cars 3 set to hit theaters next week, the Honest Trailer’s team takes us back to Radiator Springs for a look at Cars — but only to find that there isn’t actually that much to say about this above average kid’s movie.

So, they quickly move on to Pixar’s worst movie by a long shot — Cars 2 — a movie responsible for some of Pixar’s firsts like: their first sequel to stretch a thin comic relief character into a whole movie; the first time they weren’t nominated for a Best Animated Feature Oscar; and the first time they went full-blown rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

The episode also raises some very important questions about the Cars universe such as — Why are there no humans? Did cars kill all the humans or did we merge with them to create a man-car hybrid? Does your car model determine your race, species, or class? Is the engine the brain or the heart? Do cars have sex? Are headlights boobs? How do cars die? Was there a car war? What kind of car was Hitler?