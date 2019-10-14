‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Get ready for some dancing to Disney songs because Monday night’s Dancing With The Stars episode is this season’s Disney Night. The nine remaining dancing duos will perform to popular Disney tunes, and it all kicks off with a special pre-recorded dance number filmed at Disneyland. The episode airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you still want to watch the show live but are not near a computer, many ABC affiliates are available to stream on Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV and other Internet TV streaming platforms.

ABC.com also has a live stream, although it is only available in limited markets. If the stream is available where you live, you just have to enter your cable or satellite account information to access it.

This year’s Disney Night begins with a pre-taped dance number filmed on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland, with Sleeping Beauty Castle as a backdrop. The number was choreographed by Zach Woodlee (Grease Live, Glee).

The dance duos’ pre-dance packages were filmed at Disneyland. One couple even visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to ride on the Millennium Falcon ride.

The episode will also include a special dance set to “Into The Unknown,” a new song featured in the upcoming Frozen II. There will also be special looks at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the live-action Lady and the Tramp film, which will both be available on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Songs the duos will perform to include “We’re All in This Together” (High School Musical); “Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid); “A Spoonful of Sugar” (Mary Poppins); “Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast); and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” (The Lion King).

The remaining dancers and the style dances they will perform are:

Last week, NBA star Lamar Odom and pro Peta Murgatroyd were sent home. Former NFL star Ray Lewis left the show due to injury, while The Supremes singer Mary Wilson was the first celebrity eliminated.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless