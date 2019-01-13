What Time Are the Critics’ Choice Awards 2019?

Awards season is in full swing, with the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards airing Sunday evening on The CW beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Hosted by Taye Diggs, the ceremony presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Leading the 2019 awards in nominations are The Favourite with 14 nods, followed by fellow Best Picture contender Black Panther.
If unable to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards live on TV, you can visit The CW’s website for other watching options, in addition to using YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, or DirecTV Now to stream.
Here are the nominees for some of Sunday’s biggest award categories:
Best Picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Ryan Gosling – First Man
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – First Man
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Animated Feature
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Widows
Best Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place
Suspiria
Best Drama Series
The Americans (FX)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
Best Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
The Middle (ABC)
One Day at a Time (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Photo credit: Critics’ Choice Awards