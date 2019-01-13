What Time Are the Critics’ Choice Awards 2019?

Awards season is in full swing, with the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards airing Sunday evening on The CW beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the ceremony presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Leading the 2019 awards in nominations are The Favourite with 14 nods, followed by fellow Best Picture contender Black Panther.

If unable to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards live on TV, you can visit The CW’s website for other watching options, in addition to using YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, or DirecTV Now to stream.

Here are the nominees for some of Sunday’s biggest award categories:

Best Picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Animated Feature

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

Best Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

Best Drama Series

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

For a full list of nominees, click here.

Photo credit: Critics’ Choice Awards