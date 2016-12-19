Country Star Jean Shepard's Granddaughter And ‘Boyfriend' Found Dead At The Home Of The 79-Year-Old Singer

This past weekend, a horrific murder occurred in Hendersonville, Tennessee at 79-year-old Benny Birchfield's home, the widower of late country music legend Jean Shepard.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Shepard's 18-year-old granddaughter Icie Hawkins and her 21-year-old boyfriend Travis Sanders were killed. They both sustained multiple stab wounds.

Hawkins was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Sanders was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering from a gunshot wound.

When the police arrived, Birchfield was waiting outside the home. He also had been stabbed multiple times, according to Daily Mail. Birchfield remains in the hospital after undergoing surgery, but is reportedly on the mend.

At the time of her death, Hawkins had been living with her grandfather Benny Birchfield, according to Sergeant Jim Vaughn of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Vaughn said the situation is now "contained," and that "everybody who was there was identified."

Once the autopsies are completed, law enforcement authorities will release further information regarding this tragic incident.

While Sanders listed Hawkins as his girlfriend on Facebook, Hawkins did not confirm the relationship on her end. In the days before her death, Hawkins posted a message on her page that read: "I respect a man who is vocal. Tell me you're into me. Tell me why I pissed you off & tell me how ca I can fix it. Tell me everything. Talk." (sic).

Velvet Sloan, Hawkin's mother took to Facebook to share the news of her daughter's death.

"It is with unbearable sadness and pain that we announce the untimely passing of our daughter Icie Mae Sloan-Hawkins on Saturday morning," Sloan wrote. "It is apparent that Icie was known and loved by many. The outpouring of love and affection by those who knew her is greatly appreciated by her family. The circumstances of her passing are still under investigation so at this time we ask that you respect the privacy of both families involved in this terrible tragedy. Final arrangements are being made and, once completed, will be announced in the days ahead."

Hawkins' cousin Rachael also expressed her sadness regarding Icie's death on social media. "I love you icie...please come back and say it was just a dream," she wrote. "I miss you."

Jean Shepard passed away earlier this year in September at the age of 82 of Parkinson's disease. She was married to Birchfield for more than fifty years.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this difficult time.

[H/T Daily Mail]