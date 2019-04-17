Coachella 2019: Duct Tape Bikinis Are the Bizarre New Trend

Coachella is known for bringing out the trendy side in everyone, but this year one fashion trend is taking duct tape to a whole new level.

Joel Alvarez, a Miami designer is behind something called the Black Tape Project, and has become famous for his risqué style bathing suits.

In 2008, Alvarez was living out of his car and struggling to feed himself. After finding a sufficient amount of money in his late grandfathers home, he decided for his benefit.

He bought a camera and hasn’t looked back since. Fast forward 10 years, he’s now known as the designer who brought a whole new look to fashion with something as simple as duct tape.

Alvarez says it all started in 2008 when he was working with a model who asked him to wrap her in electrical tape. Though he was confused by her request, he proceeded to do it to make her happy; however, that’s when his new idea sparked. He started with just black tape but now he’s morphed his looks with colored, neon tape.

Chances are, this isn’t the first time you’re seeing his work. He’s been featured in international headlines and published in several magazines working with directors like Michael Bay and artist like Rick Ross. He’s traveled to over 36 countries and now has almost 100 thousand followers on Instagram — and it all started with one idea.

Now, social media is eating this alive and of course Celeste Barber, an Australian comedian known for her hilarious Instagram posts mocking famous celebrities and models, has been called into play.

Barber posts hilarious parodies.

While she’s known for this and they usually make fans and celebrities laugh, she recently made headlines when she posted one of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

She titled the photo, “When you’re flat out trying to keep the world interested in your talent.”

Kardashian was quick to clap back with a sense of humor when she replied to the post in Berber’s comment section saying, “When you’ve got so much talent, might as well share it.”

Lots of celebrities showed off their look over the weekend at Coachella 2019 and headliner, Ariana Grande surprised fans when N’Sync joined her on stage!