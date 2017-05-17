‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel Eyeing ‘The Crown’ Star For Lisbeth Salander

You might not know the name “Claire Foy” now, but if the latest rumors about casting for the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo sequel are true, you’ll realize she is a huge talent on the verge of lots of fame. The sequel, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, is slated to be released on October 19, 2018.

Noomi Rapace first played the actress in the Swedish adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, as well as that film’s sequels, The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest. After starring as Lisbeth Salander, Rapace broke into the American movie market, starring in films like Prometheus and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

When director David Fincher made an American version of the original film, he tapped Rooney Mara, who went on to star in critically-acclaimed films like Her, Carol, and Lion.

The deal with Foy isn’t a sure thing, as La La Land director Damien Chazelle is reportedly in talks to cast the actress in First Man, which tells the story of Neil Armstrong with Ryan Gosling starring as the astronaut.

Fincher’s Girl with the Dragon Tattoo received mixed reviews from critics and financially wasn’t a strong box office performer. The filmmaker is notorious for how meticulous he is with his films, spending months researching the project and spending long periods of time in post production until he is happy with the result. That film took so much out of him and he saw such little return in the final product that he has confessed he has no interest in directing any future installments of the franchise.

In an interesting move, Sony will skip over Girl Who Played With Fire and Hornet’s Nest to go right to the fourth story in Stieg Larsson’s popular series of novels. Spider’s Web will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who gave audiences last year’s thriller Don’t Breathe and 2013’s Evil Dead remake.

The next big role that Sony will look to cast is that of Mikael Blomkvist, having previously been played by Daniel Craig for Fincher and originally played by Michael Nyqvist.

The films follow the interesting partnership between a middle-aged journalist and a young hacker working together to take down corporate conspiracies and cover-ups.

Foy is currently filming the second season of The Crown for Netflix.

