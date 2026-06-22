‘Cheers’ Emmy Winner Dead at 85: RIP to James Burrows

James Burrows, one of Hollywood’s most successful men behind the camera, has passed away. Burrows was 85.

Per a statement provided to People, Burrows died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 19.

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Burrows was behind a number of highly successful sitcoms throughout his career. The director was an 11-time Emmy winner and in 2015 received the Directors Guild of America Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Los Angeles native, Burrows co-created NBC’s hit series, Cheers. In its 11 seasons Cheers accumulated 28 Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition to co-creating the series, Burrows also directed more than 200 of the show’s 275 episodes.

Following his run with Cheers, Burrows directed Will & Grace, where he also served as a producer. The sitcom was another massive success, earning 12 Emmy nominations during its original airing from 1998-2006. Burrows also directed episodes for Friends, Fraiser, Mike & Molly and a host of other shows. In all, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of television during his lengthy and successful career.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrow, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history,” Burrows’ family shared in its statement to People. “As a legendary director, mentor and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

The statement later added, in part: “His influence will continue to be felt for generations through the countless artists he inspired, the stories he helped tell, and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work.”

Burrows’ final project was Mid-Century Moden, a Hulu series in which he directed 10 episodes and also worked on as an executive producer in 2025.