Charlie Hunnam Was Offered Game Of Thrones Role

While making the press junket rounds promoting his new film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Charlie Hunnam revealed that he was almost cast on everybody’s favorite medieval fantasy show, Game of Thrones.

During, an interview, the former Sons of Anarchy star said, “I would love to do a Game of Thrones cameo. They offered me a cameo on that show a little while ago, but I was shooting something else, so I wasn’t able to do it. But maybe in the future, who knows.”

This isn’t the first time he’s talked about his obsession with Game of Thrones in an interview either.

Back in 2012 while doing an interview for Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim, Hunnam said, “I am a giant Game of Thrones fan.”

The interviewer asked him of he’d consider taking a role on Game of Thrones, even if it meant leaving Sons of Anarchy. Hunnam replied, “If it required jumping off of Sons, I absolutely wouldn’t.”

Hunnam then looks around half-suspiciously and continues, “If there was a role I could do alongside Sons then I would LOVE to go work on that show.”

As chance would have it, he got his chance and sadly had to turn it down.

Since season seven is already in the can, maybe Hunnam will get another shot at guest starring in one the other two remaining seasons, or at least on one of the four planned spin-offs.

