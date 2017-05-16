Brie Bella Shares Breastfeeding Selfie After Welcoming Baby Birdie

Brie Bella welcomed her first child, daughter Birdie Joe, with husband Daniel Bryan on May 9 and has been loving the first few days of motherhood.
On Monday night she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek behind the scenes of her caring for the sweet little addition.
“Breastfeeding got me like 😴🤳🏽😴 ……literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world 😍” she captioned a selfie in which she looks tired but content.
Fortunately the WWE star is used to the long hours and hard work; she’s one of the top women in the sport and a YouTube personality.
Not to mention, motherhood already looks good on her!
I still can’t stop staring at her. Truly the greatest gift you could ever receive. I thank the Lord so much for this precious little angel. I’m so happy I get to go home now but I couldn’t have done it with all the nurses this week. They are true rock stars and they taught me so much. Thank you all ❤ #nursesweek and I can’t believe I get to celebrate Mother’s Day tomorrow as a Mom.✨ 📸by: @shannonleephotoaz
