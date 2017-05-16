Brie Bella Shares Breastfeeding Selfie After Welcoming Baby Birdie

Brie Bella welcomed her first child, daughter Birdie Joe, with husband Daniel Bryan on May 9 and has been loving the first few days of motherhood.

On Monday night she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek behind the scenes of her caring for the sweet little addition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Breastfeeding got me like 😴🤳🏽😴 ……literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world 😍 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 15, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

“Breastfeeding got me like 😴🤳🏽😴 ……literally my most favorite thing ever but wow it’s exhausting…..but I wouldn’t change it for the world 😍” she captioned a selfie in which she looks tired but content.

MORE: Watch: Brie Bella Opens up About Labor While Still in the Hospital

Fortunately the WWE star is used to the long hours and hard work; she’s one of the top women in the sport and a YouTube personality.

Not to mention, motherhood already looks good on her!

This story originally appeared on Womanista.com.