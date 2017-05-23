Bride of Frankenstein Announced as Next Movie in Universal’s Dark Universe

Universal Pictures has used the momentum of buzz around Tom Cruise’s The Mummy to formally announce Dark Universe, the new lineup of movies that will bring the classic Universal Pictures monsters (Mummy, Frankenstein, Dracula, Invisible Man) into a shared universe.

A lot of the films and casting announcements were expected (like Johnny Depp starring in The Invisible Man, or Javier Bardem playing Frankenstein), but there was one surprising announcement in the lineup: Not only is there a Bride of Frankenstein remake in the works – it’s actually going to be the next movie in the Dark Universe saga, and it already has an Oscar-winning director attached to it!

Here’s what was revealed in the official press release from Universal:

In another exciting development, Oscar® winner Bill Condon will follow his worldwide smash Beauty and the Beast, one of this year’s biggest hits—which crossed $1 billion at the global box office and became the most successful musical of all time—by directing Bride of Frankenstein, from a screenplay by Koepp.The next film from Dark Universe, Bride of Frankenstein will be released on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

In a related move, Universal announced that it will not release a Dark Universe film as previously planned for April 13, 2018, and that Bride will instead be the next chapter in the unspooling series of movies following this year’s The Mummy.The actress chosen to play the lead role in Condon’s version of this timeless story will be announced soon.

“I’m very excited to bring a new Bride of Frankenstein to life on screen, particularly since James Whale’s original creation is still so potent,” stated Condon.”The Bride of Frankenstein remains the most iconic female monster in film history, and that’s a testament to Whale’s masterpiece—which endures as one of the greatest movies ever made.”

The takeaways from this are that: 1. There seems to be an actress already in mind for the role of Bride of Frankenstein, and 2. There is going to be a long stretch between The Mummy and the next Dark Universe film, as Universal has canceled its planned release for 2018.

We’ll keep you updated on when the Bride of Frankenstein casting is announced. Until then:

