Black Sabbath Rocker Reveals He’s Confined to Wheelchair

Just less than a year after the death of front man Ozzy Osbourne, another Black Sabbath member is dealing with his own health issues.

Drummer Bill Ward, 78, let his fans know Wednesday that he is now mostly confined to a wheelchair. Despite his health struggles, Ward still plans to perform.

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Ward delivered the news via his X account, stating in part: “ … I’m announcing today somewhat sadly but nonetheless truthfully, that I’ve reached a place where publicly more and more I need to use a wheelchair, mostly in airports, or public events.

“I can still walk, let there be no doubt, but I can’t walk very far without need to rest, meaning I need to sit down. We started using the wheelchair about 18 months ago, mostly in airports. I became 80 years old on May 5th 2026. I was a long distance walker. I’ve walked in many different parts of the world, and I’m still a drummer. I can still play pretty good for 78 years old.”

Ward co-founded Black Sabbath along with Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler in 1969. He left the band in the early 1980s, a few years after Osbourne left to begin a solo career, then returned for numerous reunion shows and tours throughout the late ‘90s and early 2000s. Ward performed with Black Sabbath again on July 5, 2025, for Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert. Ozzy passed two weeks later.

In his X post, Ward assured fans that this is not the end of his playing days: “ … My talents and ambitions, and my unyielding need to be artful, and to play drums, is still as strong as it was so many years ago now. … I’m not in retirement or ill or giving up, or any of those thoughts that ignite when we see people in wheelchairs.

“I’m making myself public and transparent about my new transport and letting you know I’m OK.”

Ward’s social post includes an image of the drummer seated in his wheelchair smiling.

Ten studio albums and three live albums were released by Sabbath when Ward was part of the legendary English metal band. The band has sold more than 70 million albums worldwide.