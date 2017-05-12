‘Big Bang Theory’ Season Finale Ratings Come In, Catapults To Top Spot

The Big Bang Theory’s season 10 finale has aired and the ratings show exactly why the CBS sitcom is such a success.

Big Bang Theory drew a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 years old and 12.6 million total viewers, airing at 8 p.m., reports Variety. That is up slightly in both measures from last week’s episode, which drew a 2.5 and 12.4 million viewers. The series was recently renewed for two additional seasons.

Other series on the network didn’t share the same numbers with Mom drawing in 1.6 and 8.2 million viewers, which was even with last week’s episode. As was the season finale of Life in Pieces, which drew a 1.1 and six million total viewers.

The Big Bang Theory was the top contender even among other networks. On ABC, Grey’s Anatomy got a 1.8 and 6.9 million viewers, while Scandal received a 1.4 with 5.2 million viewers. The series finale of The Catch closed out with 0.6 and 3 million total viewers.

NBC seen a new episode of Chicago Med with a 1.2 and 6.8 million total viewers as was The Blacklist which drew a 0.9 and 5 million viewers.

The only original program Fox aired for the night was MasterChef Junior drawing in 0.8 and 2.8 million total viewers.

On The CW, Supernatural hit 0.5 with 1.4 million viewers which was even, while the season finale of Riverdale got a 0.4 with 950,000 viewers.

CBS was number one in both key measures for the night, averaging a 1.5 and 7.5 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.3 and 5 million. NBC was third with a 0.8 and 4.8 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.6 and 2.1 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.2 million.

