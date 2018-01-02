‘Big Bang Theory’: Mayim Bialik Teases Sheldon and Amy’s Wedding With Fan Art

The Big Bang Theory returns to television for the second half of its 11th season on Jan. 4 and the cast is already teasing what could be the season’s biggest moment.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, took to Instagram earlier this week with some fan art of Fowler and Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, on their wedding day.

Cooper proposed to Fowler earlier this season after several years of the two dating. And knowing them, the road from now until the wedding day will be anything but easy!

The Big Bang Theory airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST on CBS.