‘Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing With The Stars’ And ‘Shark Tank’ Renewed at ABC

Reality TV fans can rejoice and rest easy, as ABC has officially announced that they have renewed three of their most popular reality competition shows.

That’s right, The Bachelor, Dancing With The Stars, and Shark Tank will all be returning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shark Tank is confirmed to be returning for a ninth season.

Dancing With The Stars is coming back for 25th and 26th seasons.

The Bachelor will return for season 22.

All three shows consistently deliver in the ratings.

DWTS ranks especially high. With an average of 12.4 million viewers, it’s among the most watched shows on ABC.

Up Next: ‘Modern Family’ Renewed For Seasons 9 And 10

The most recent season of The Bachelor averaged about 8.9 million viewers, and Shark Tank does really well average around 6 million viewers on Friday nights, usually considered to be a pretty dead night for TV.

Shark Tank star Daymond John recently revealed a health scare he went through, telling journalists that he’d been diagnosed with cancer of the thyroid and subsequently underwent surgery and other treatments.

John was quoted as saying, “I had an extensive physical and they discovered there was a nodule on thyroid. They removed it and it was stage 2 cancer on my thyroid … I didn’t skip a beat. I got some early detection and I understood that I had a challenge and if I attack it now, then I wouldn’t let it attack me. I had that removed. I didn’t miss anything, I was out partying and dancing two days later — not that I should of.”

More: ‘Shark Tank’s Daymond John Reveals Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

He followed up by confirming that he’s doing great now, saying,”I’m absolutely great. I have to monitor it for the rest of my life. I have another half of my thyroid still in. In the event it comes back I will have to fight it.”

It’s great to hear that John is doing better and that he’s going to get another season of Shark Tank under his belt.

[H/T: Deadline]