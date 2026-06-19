Authorities Discover 29-Year-Old Grammy Nominee Dead During Welfare Check: RIP to Tay Keith

Tay Keith, a Grammy-nominated producer was found dead in his Nashville apartment Thursday. Keith, whose birth name is Brytavious Chambers, was 29 years old.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed the producer’s death while stating that they found Keith in his Martin Street apartment as part of a wellness check. The current cause of death is unclassified pending an autopsy.

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Despite his young age, Keith was a decorated producer. He was nominated for a Grammy when he was only 23 years old for his work on Travis Scott’s popular song “Sicko Mode.”

US record producer Tay Keith arrives for the Warner Bros Music Pre-Grammy Party at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, on Feb. 2, 2023. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to working with Scott, Keith career also saw him work with the likes of Eminem, Drake, Cardi B, Beyoncé and Lil Baby. His collaborations “Pound Town” and “Get it Sexyy” with rapper Sexyy Red were critically acclaimed within the hip-hop community.

The music that Keith produced regularly found a home on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Eleven of the songs he worked on became top 10 hits, including four records which reached No. 1.

Keith worked on “Sicko Mode” while also attending Middle Tennessee State University. And though he had plenty of success in the music business while a student at MTSU, Keith opted to finish college. In 2018 Keith graduated with degrees in both media management and integrated studies.

MTSU’s dean of Media and Entertainment, Beverly Keel, told Billboard: “He understood people and how they would act and react, which is probably why he was such a great songwriter. He had tremendous vision about the industry, music, culture and people. He had a difficult upbringing, and perhaps that shaped his empathy and desire to help others.”

Upon hearing of Keith’s untimely passing Keel also took to Facebook to share her thoughts, stating: “I was blessed to have spent time with him and was so proud of who he was as a person. He was one of the good guys. Students came to MTSU because that is where Tay earned his degree. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree.”

In 2025 his career success earned him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music list. He was also a three-time recipient of BMI Awards’ Producer of the Year.

At this time, police do not suspect any foul play.