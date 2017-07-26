Charlize Theron Gets Brutal in New ‘Atomic Blonde’ Extended Clips

David Leitch, one of the directors of the hit Keanu Reeves action franchise, John Wick, will be back with a female-led action movie called Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron in her most badass action role. You can now get an extensive preview of the films by watching the new extended clips posted above, and below!

SYNOPSIS: The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality, and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Atomic Blonde also stars Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Bill Skarsgård (Stephen King’s IT), Toby Jones (Sherlock), Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan) and John Goodman.

Atomic Blonde will be in theaters on July 28th.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures