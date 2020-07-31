✖

To celebrate the return of Mad Max: Fury Road to drive-in theaters, star Charlize Theron has dug up a throwback post to commemorate her first transformation into Imperator Furiosa. On Friday, the actor and possible WWE contender posted a video of her actually shaving her head in preparation for the role, and one photo to show the results.

"In honor of our [CTAOP] drive-in screening of Mad Max tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa," Theron wrote in the caption. "A huge thank you to [The Grove L.A.] and [CH Cre8tive] for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again." In the video, her transformation is underscored with some of the film's iconic score, while

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Jul 31, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

The 2015 blockbuster was the fourth film in the Mad Max franchise, which had been stuck in development hell for nearly 20 years before it finally made it into the big screen. It was once again helmed by director George Miller, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Considering it came out three decades after the prior entry, Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, it was the first film where the eponymous Max was played by Tom Hardy, instead of Mel Gibson. It also, arguably, made Theron's Furiosa the main character, with Max functioning more as her sidekick.

It's also not the first time this year that Theron has gotten nostalgic about her time in the apocalyptic sci-fi action film. Back in May, she posted a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Jackson laying on her chest in-between takes while she was in full Furiosa costume and makeup. "I became a mom right before we started shooting," she wrote in the caption. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'" She also noted that there was a "special appearance" in the photo from her "incredible costumer" Inge Hough. Jackson's face was also obscured by an emoji in the actual photo, but looked peaceful nonetheless.

Theron's latest film hasn't strayed too far from the action genre, either. In The Old Guard, she plays an immortal warrior hell-bent on protecting humanity, which is available to stream now on Netflix.