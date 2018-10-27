Charlize Theron Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Biopic

Charlize Theron looks exactly like Megyn Kelly in a photo from the set of her new Roger Ailes movie in Los Angeles.

The actress can be seen sporting long blonde hair similar to the former Fox News host’s in the photos and wearing a whit T-shirt and jeans.

News of Theron’s casting first broke in May. The film will follow the lives of the women at Fox News during Ailes’ tenure as CEO of the network. The late chairman resigned from the news organization in 2016 after facing several allegations of sexual harassment.

One of the allegations came from Gretchen Carlson — who will be played by Nicole Kidman in the film. She settled a reported $20 million lawsuit against Ailes later that year.

Ailed denied his accusations until he passed away in 2017.

Along with Theron and Kidman, the Jay Roach-directed movie will star John Lithgow as Ailes, as first announced by The Hollywood Reporter. The film was written by The Big Short’s Charles Randolph and is set to explore the scandal that followed the Ailes sexual misconduct allegations.

Allison Janney has been tapped to also star in the film as Susan Estrich, Ailes’ attorney who defended the mogul against harassment charges. The actress recently received an Academy Award for her role as Tonya Harding’s mother LaVona in I, Tonya.

Actress Margot Robbie has also been cast as an associate producer at Fox News. Kate McKinnon also joined the cast as a producer, though her character is reportedly not based on a real person, THR writes.

Rounding out the cast is actor Malcolm McDowell playing the role of News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch, who hired Ailes as Fox News chairman and bust a reputation for being involved in politics. Murdoch stepped in as Fox News CEO after Ailes’ exit. Ailes passed away in May 2017 at the age of 77.

The new photo from the set comes just days after Kelly found herself at the center of controversy for comments about wearing blackface as part of Halloween costumes. Kelly later apologized for the comments in an email and with an emotional on-air apology, but the damage had been done and after a day of speculation, NBC officially announced the cancellation of her hour of the TODAY Show.

The hour, which was filled with pre-taped segments for the show Thursday and Friday, will be hosted live by other TODAY hosts, who have yet to be announced.