Charlize Theron Responds to Plastic Surgery Rumors

The actress said she has not had any work done, but the fact that people assume she has is emblematic of how women are treated in the public eye.

Acclaimed actress Charlize Theron does not appreciate people speculating about her appearance. The 48-year-old addressed rumors that she has had cosmetic surgery in a new interview with Allure published last week. She said that what people have misinterpreted as a facelift is actually just her natural aging process.

"My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging," Theron said when asked about the rumors. "People think I had a facelift. They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B-, I'm just aging!' It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens." Theron went on to talk about the differences in how men and women are treated as they age – especially people in the public eye. She said that she hopes to help shift the perspective by aging naturally in the years to come.

(Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for CTAOP)

"I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers. I despise that concept, and I want to fight against it," she said. "I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."

In another interview with Vogue last week, Theron admitted that she does not even stick to a strict routine when it comes to skincare and makeup. She said she prefers to keep things "lower-maintenance" these days, explaining: "At my age now and my lifestyle, and the fact that I'm pretty much an Uber driver for my kids, I can't even imagine waking up in the morning and having to do anything other than wash [my hair] and just let it dry while I'm going about my day."

Theron talked about other aspects of aging in her Allure interview, including her resolve not to gain or lose weight for any more roles going forward. However, she said that the aspect that bothers her the most personally is her waning resilience to injuries and dangerous stunts.

"The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s," she said. "More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don't work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can't walk. I can't sit down on the toilet," she laughed. "It's all those very real moments."