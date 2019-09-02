Charlize Theron Reveals New Bowl Cut Hairdo While Filming ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Charlize Theron’s Cipher has ditched the dreads for Fast & Furious 9 as the cyberterrorist prepares to take on the Toretto family once again following her dramatic airbase getaway in The Fate of the Furious. Theron revealed the change in aesthetic for her villain character on Instagram Monday, showing off a highlighted bowl cut that only she could rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on Sep 2, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

“She’s baaaaack,” Theron captioned the profile photo, hashtagging “Fast 9.”

Theron’s friends and co-stars were taken aback by how amazing she looked in the nontraditional hairstyle, with January Jones writing, “This hair is next level good. But would only look good on you.”

Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman in the Fast & Furious franchise, added, “Damn we missed you!!!!!!!!!!!!”

It’s not been revealed quite yet what the plot of the ninth installment of the franchise will center around, but will definitely include returning cast members such as Theron and Helen Mirren as well as newcomers John Cena and Michael Rooker. The film will be directed by Justin Lim.

Taking on badass roles like Cipher and Lorraine Broughton in Atomic Blonde has been a total game-changer for the actress, who told W Magazine ahead of the premiere of her spy thriller she wanted to embrace the gritty side of her character.

“I didn’t just want to play a girly spy who depends on her flirty ways,” she explained of her characterization . “It would be so boring to just be ‘the girl’ and wait for the guys to come in when there’s a fight. Instead, I thought about Atomic Blonde the way I imagine men think about parts in action films. I was intrigued and challenged.”

Fast & Furious 9 will premiere in theaters on May 22, 2020.