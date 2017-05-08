Amy Schumer Snaps Ultimate Group Selfie With ’13 Reasons’ Cast

Of all the unlikely mash-ups that could possibly come out of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, seeing Amy Schumer hamming it up in a selfie with the cast of Netflix‘s 13 Reasons Why is probably the most curious.

13 reasons to see #snatchedmovie A post shared by @amyschumer on May 7, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

While everyone is dressed their best for the show, Schumer certainly stands out in her outfit that displays a lot more cleavage than we’ve seen from her before.

If you look closely, you can see that Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actress Cara Delevingne is also in the picture, crouched down just to the left of Schumer.

Over on the left, behind Schumer, you can see iconic Hollywood star Goldie Hawn, who plays Schumer’s mother in the upcoming action-comedy Snatched.

Schumer referenced the film in her Instagram caption, as it says, “13 reasons to see #snatchedmovie.”

Amy Schumer is notoriously unfiltered, in her comedy and just in real life, so seeing her hanging out with the teenage cast of an emotionally brutal TV show feels bizarre, at least at first.

Celebrities from all backgrounds and entertainment mediums come together at awards shows, though, so maybe it’s not that unusual.

