ABC Reveals Holiday Programming Schedule

The holidays are almost here, and that means it’s time for beloved holiday favorites to grace your small screen once again. ABC has announced their holiday programming schedule for the year, and the network is giving the people what they want with movies and shows guaranteed to make you feel festive until the ball drops.

The network announced the news in a press release, sharing that it will bring back its annual “25 Days of Christmas” programming, beginning on Dec. 1 and kicking off in late November with a few early holiday items.

The lineup is anchored by a slew of festive TV specials, including CMA Country Christmas, The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great American Baking Show, which is based on the U.K. series The Great British Bake Off. Holiday classics like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town and Happy New Year, Charlie Brown will also make appearances during the season.

Fans will also be able to catch Christmas episodes of favorite shows like The Middle, Fresh off the Boat and Black-ish, as well as newer shows including The Mayor and American Housewife.

Throughout the season, ABC will air popular movies including Frozen, Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

The entire slate of programming will be kicked off by Lights, Camera, Christmas: Inside Holiday Movie Classics, which airs Nov. 22, and things will wrap up with the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31.

Photo Credit: ABC