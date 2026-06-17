A Popular CNN Personality Is Pregnant

CNN anchor Abby Phillip is pregnant with her and husband Marcus Richardson’s second baby.

The popular news anchor announced her pregnancy late last month. Phillip also confirmed that the baby-to-be is a boy who is expected to be delivered in October.

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Baby boy Richardson already has a big sister, 4-year-old Naomi.

Abby, 37, told People: “We are overjoyed to be expanding our family! Naomi is already preparing to be an excellent big sister to the little boy who will join us later this year.”

The second child for Phillip and Richardson was conceived via IVF, something Phillip shared in an Instagram post announcing they would soon be a family of four.

She said in part: “Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first. Like so many families, we were able to conceive with the help of IVF. In this moment, I’m both grateful that we were successful in God’s perfect timing and I’m also holding hope in my heart for all the families who are still waiting in their journey.”

Phillip joined CNN in 2017 and served as co-moderator for the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. She’s a prominent reporter within the political landscape and currently hosts an hour long show weeknights at 10pm ET, CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.