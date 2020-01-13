2020 Oscar Nominations Presenter Issa Rae Fires Shot About Female Directors Snub During Stream: Congrats to ‘Those Men’

Issa Rae isn’t holding back when it comes to the 2020 Oscar Awards nominees for Best Director being exclusively men. While presenting during Monday’s stream of the 2020 Oscar nominations, the Insecure actress made it clear she was less than happy at the exclusion, saying sarcastically, “Congratulations to those men.”

Nominated for Best Director are Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and Todd Phillips for Joker, which many felt was a major snub towards critically-acclaimed directors Greta Gerwig for Little Women and Lulu Wang for The Farewell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There has long been an issue with the Academy acknowledging female directors, with only one woman ever winning the award in 92 years — Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2009. Only three other women have ever even been nominated: Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties in 1976, Jane Campion for The Piano 1993 and Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation in 2003.

Rae wasn’t the only person disappointed in the lack of female directors represented in the nominations, with frustrated movie enthusiasts taking to Twitter to drag the Academy for its continued failure to nominate women directors.

Hahaha zoinks. Nominating Todd Phillips for copy/pasting Scorsese’s work and passing over Greta for creating a masterpiece. Not so sure about that one, gang. — [ominous dong] (@MightiestBeard) January 13, 2020

Looking for the female director nominees pic.twitter.com/xH7m9BTe85 — Becky S 🤖 (@chickabiddybex) January 13, 2020

for $1 name a woman — 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓱𝔂 (@catherinebouris) January 13, 2020

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Mindy Small/FilmMagic/Getty